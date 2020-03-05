Thursday, March 5th | 9 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Defense Department Urged to Bolster Cooperation With Israel to Counter ‘Killer Drone’ Threat in Middle East

Coronavirus Threat Intensifies in Israel: Foreign Airlines Cancel Flights, Public Security Minister Seeks Ban on Temple Mount Prayers

Israel Steps Up Measures Against Coronavirus, Adds EU Countries to Quarantine List

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin on Antisemitism, White Supremacy, BDS and Iran

Liberal Firebrand Elizabeth Warren to End 2020 Democratic White House Bid

Boston’s Federation Honors Activist With Ties to IfNotNow

Scholars Discuss the Mainstreaming of ‘Israelophobia’ in America

Google’s Israel-Developed New Feature Reads Out Entire Webpages

Coronavirus Impact: 2020 Could See Israeli Tech Strive to Survive, Not Thrive

Bipartisan ‘Foundation’ on Israel in Danger, Warns AIPAC CEO at Conference Enmeshed in Politics

March 5, 2020 1:28 pm
0

US Defense Department Urged to Bolster Cooperation With Israel to Counter ‘Killer Drone’ Threat in Middle East

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An Iron Dome battery fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Aug. 9, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Two US Congress members are calling for bolstered cooperation with Israel to counter the threat posed by “killer drones” in the Middle East.

“Clearly, the United States must continue to ensure our troops and our allies including Israel are protected against enemy unmanned aerial systems,” Democratic Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) and Republican Congressman Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16) wrote in a letter to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Tuesday.

Last November, Gottheimer and Gonzalez introduced a bill in the House of Representatives — titled the US-Israel Anti-Killer Drone Act — that was intended to “fill gaps identified by the US Department of Defense by authorizing cooperative projects intended to thwart small unmanned aerial systems that threaten the US and Israel.”

“This bipartisan legislation will authorize new projects to improve our ability to detect, jam, and disrupt unmanned aerial systems designed to hit a target, blow up on impact, and kill Americans and our allies,” Gottheimer stated at the time. “This bipartisan effort is vitally important to Israel’s security, our security, and America’s interests in the region. It’s key to our fight against terror.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.