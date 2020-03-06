Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman Studying for Bar Mitzvah During NFL Offseason

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is spending some time during the NFL offseason studying in Los Angeles for his bar mitzvah, he told Los Angeles magazine on Tuesday.

“My dad is Jewish,” Edelman, 33, said at an event in Los Angeles hosted by the Ruderman Family Foundation. “I converted pretty much. I’m going to have a bar mitzvah here soon. I speak with a rabbi every Friday. He’s from out here.”

Edelman did not reveal the date of his bar mitzvah.

The three-time Super Bowl champion added that he had attended synagogue in Boston during football season, but noted, “I only go once a year.”

The Jewish athlete has traveled to Israel in the past and in 2018 wore customized cleats that honored the 11 people killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

He wore different customized cleats this past December to support baseball in Israel.