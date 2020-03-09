Pro-Israel Democratic Group Endorses Biden for President

The Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI) officially threw its support on Monday behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Vice President Biden is Democrats’ best hope for retaking the White House from Donald Trump and helping Democrats defeat Republicans up and down the ballot,” DMFI President Mark Mellman said in an endorsement statement.

“As senator and vice president, Joe Biden has proven he will fight for Democrats’ broad vision for America, including a strong US-Israel relationship,” he added. “Biden is the candidate who will unify the country, and our party, put an end to the hateful divisions created by Donald Trump, and restore dignity and integrity to a White House badly sullied by its current occupant.”

Moderate Democrats have coalesced behind Biden since his decisive victory in the South Carolina primary at the end of February.

Last week, Biden emerged as the front-runner for the nomination after he defeated his progressive rival Bernie Sanders in 10 of the 14 Super Tuesday contests.

Even before the recent resurgence of his campaign, Biden was a favorite among US Jewish voters.

The results of a Pew Research Center poll conducted in January showed that 31% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters who identified as Jewish backed Biden — a figure that has likely only risen as nearly all of his top competitors (except for Sanders, who registered 11% support in the poll) have since dropped out.

Two weeks ago, Sanders aroused controversy in US Jewish and pro-Israel circles when he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “racist” during a Democratic debate and announced he would boycott the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) convention in Washington, DC.