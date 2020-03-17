Top US Jewish Group Urges Extension of UN Arms Embargo on Iran Beyond Looming October Expiration Date

A top US Jewish group called on Tuesday for the UN arms embargo on Iran to be extended beyond its impending expiration date.

“We strongly support the measures in Congress calling for the extension of the UN arms embargo on Iran that is set to expire in October,” Arthur Stark, chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, vice chairman, of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, stated. “It is critically important for the security of US forces and interests in the region, and those of our allies including Israel, that Iran is not given the opportunity to amass additional weapons.”

“The countless incidents of aggression by Iran and its proxies over the past year alone demonstrate the need for continued restrictions on Iranian access to arms,” they continued. “Even with the embargo in effect, Iran is still providing weapons to its terrorist clients like Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad while also advancing its nuclear weapons program in defiance of the JCPOA. The stakes are already high enough.”

The CoP leaders concluded, “We hope to see Senate Resolution 509 and the letter from House Foreign Affairs Committee leadership to Secretary Pompeo, which both call for extending the UN arms embargo on Iran, each gain widespread bipartisan support in the coming days. We urge the UN Security Council to take action ahead of the embargo’s expiration this fall.”