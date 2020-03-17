Tuesday, March 17th | 21 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Israeli Playbook’ Has Helped Us Deal With Coronavirus Crisis, Says Head of New York Jewish Council on Poverty

Top US Jewish Group Urges Extension of UN Arms Embargo on Iran Beyond Looming October Expiration Date

Two Prominent Israeli Rabbis Call for Synagogue Closures Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Famed Jewish Comedian Mel Brooks and Son Encourage Social Distancing During Coronavirus Pandemic

Under Coronavirus Lockdown, Armageddon Is Like the End of the World

In New Directives, Health Ministry Urges Israelis to Remain at Home

Netanyahu Recruits Founder of $15 Billion Start-Up Mobileye to Join Coronavirus Team

IDF Reveals Recent Attempted Sniper Attack on Golan Border Was Work of Hezbollah and Syrian Army

Amazon Restricts Sales of Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ and Other Nazi Publications

The Effects of Coronavirus on Israel’s Tech Sector Will Be Minimal, Says Highroad Managing Partner

March 17, 2020 3:52 pm
0

Top US Jewish Group Urges Extension of UN Arms Embargo on Iran Beyond Looming October Expiration Date

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Sept. 27, 2017. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi / TIMA via Reuters.

A top US Jewish group called on Tuesday for the UN arms embargo on Iran to be extended beyond its impending expiration date.

“We strongly support the measures in Congress calling for the extension of the UN arms embargo on Iran that is set to expire in October,” Arthur Stark, chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, vice chairman, of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, stated. “It is critically important for the security of US forces and interests in the region, and those of our allies including Israel, that Iran is not given the opportunity to amass additional weapons.”

“The countless incidents of aggression by Iran and its proxies over the past year alone demonstrate the need for continued restrictions on Iranian access to arms,” they continued. “Even with the embargo in effect, Iran is still providing weapons to its terrorist clients like Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad while also advancing its nuclear weapons program in defiance of the JCPOA. The stakes are already high enough.”

The CoP leaders concluded, “We hope to see Senate Resolution 509 and the letter from House Foreign Affairs Committee leadership to Secretary Pompeo, which both call for extending the UN arms embargo on Iran, each gain widespread bipartisan support in the coming days. We urge the UN Security Council to take action ahead of the embargo’s expiration this fall.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.