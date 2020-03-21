Saturday, March 21st | 25 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Blasts Media as Anxious Americans Come to Grips With Coronavirus Pandemic

Iran’s Coronavirus Deaths Rise to 1,556, Infections Exceed 20,000

Israel Reports First Coronavirus Fatality

Coronavirus Crisis Response Reminiscent of ‘Wartime Spirit,’ Says Former UK Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks

Columbia Faculty Members Back School President’s Antisemitism Condemnation, Pan Upcoming BDS Vote

Jerusalem Friday Prayers See Smaller Crowds Amid Partial Coronavirus Lockdown

Crown Heights Community Celebrates From Afar With Jewish Couple Having Downsized Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

A Mother Knows: Adam Neumann’s Mom Opens Up

Israeli Pharma Giant Teva Donates Millions of Doses of Potential Coronavirus Drug to US Hospitals

IDF Home Front Command Opens Hotels for Patients Recovering From COVID-19

March 21, 2020 1:20 pm
0

Israel Reports First Coronavirus Fatality

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A worshipper walks in front of the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City March 13, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/ Ammar Awad.

Israel reported its first fatality from the coronavirus on Friday, an 88-year-old man who suffered from previous illnesses.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that he had been brought to Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem about a week ago in serious condition.

Israel has so far reported 705 cases of coronavirus, the large majority with mild symptoms. About 10 patients are in serious condition and 15 have recovered completely.

Israel was one of the first countries to enact strict travel restrictions and on Thursday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tightened a national stay-at-home policy, saying police would enforce restrictions.

The guidelines said that no more than 10 people should gather in one place and the government has threatened to impose lockdown orders unless people observed the instructions.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.