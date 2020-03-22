Sunday, March 22nd | 26 Adar 5780

March 22, 2020 7:16 pm
Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Jewish Actress Emmy Rossum Shares Plans to Focus on Shabbat

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Emmy Rossum in “Shameless.” Photo: Screenshot.

Jewish actress Emmy Rossum told her Twitter followers on Friday about her plans to take Shabbat seriously this weekend, seemingly in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former star of Showtime’s “Shameless” tweeted to her 873,000 followers, “I don’t usually pray but I’m gonna Shabbat it UPPPPP on this Friday night.”

Rossum, 33, who has said that she is “Jewish and proud,” previously mentioned that her mother of Jewish-Russian descent taught her the “Jewish code of ethics and morals.” The actress is married to Egyptian-American director Sam Esmail.

Rossum’s Twitter post comes after fellow actress Julia Roberts shared on Instagram a poem about quarantining and social distancing that starts off by discussing Shabbat.

