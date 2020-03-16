Actress Julia Roberts Shares Poem on Shabbat Observance, Coronavirus Quarantining

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, US actress Julia Roberts posted on Instagram on Sunday a poem about quarantining and social distancing that begins by discussing Shabbat.

“What if you thought of it as the Jews consider the Sabbath — the most sacred of times?” the poem by Lynn Unger asked. “Cease from travel. Cease from buying and selling. Give up, just for now, on trying to make the world different that it is. Sing. Pray. Touch only those to whom you commit your life. Center down.”

View this post on Instagram Thank you @mimimortonbuckley for this ✨✨✨ A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on Mar 14, 2020 at 2:28pm PDT

Unger wrote the three-paragraph poem, titled “Pandemic,” last week. She said thinking about the “restrictions” observant Jews face during Shabbat helped her form her poem.