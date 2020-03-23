Monday, March 23rd | 27 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden to Start Considering Running Mates, Consulted Obama

Russia and Turkey Cut Short Joint Patrol in Syria’s Idlib: Russian Defense Ministry

Syria Confirms First Coronavirus Case as Fears Grow It Could Spread

Israeli COVID-19 Cases Exceed 1,200; Defense Ministry Asks to Be Put in Charge

Austrian Leader ‘Thanks God’ for Netanyahu’s Advice on Coronavirus

Rouhani: US Should Lift Sanctions If It Wants to Help Iran Fight Coronavirus

Israel Announces ‘National Emergency Plan’ to Rescue Israelis Stranded Abroad

Under the Gun, US Senate Looks to Strike Deal on Coronavirus Relief Package

Netflix to Reduce Traffic in Israel by 25 Percent to Help ISPs

Prayers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Suspended Over Coronavirus

March 23, 2020 8:12 am
0

Netflix to Reduce Traffic in Israel by 25 Percent to Help ISPs

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Small toy figures are seen in front of displayed Netflix logo in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic / Illustration.

Netflix said on Monday it would reduce network traffic in Israel over the next month following a government request to ease data congestion from people staying home due to the coronavirus.

The world’s largest streaming media service has also cut traffic on networks in Europe to help internet service providers (ISPs) experiencing a surge in usage.

Israeli ISPs have reported an average increase of up to 30 percent in traffic congestion since the outbreak began, and many Israelis have taken to social media to complain of a slowdown in internet speeds, prompting the telecoms regulator to ask Netflix to lower broadcasting bit rates.

Netflix, which had more than 42 million subscribers in Europe, Africa and the Middle East in the first quarter, agreed to comply and will make adjustments gradually over the next week, the Communications Ministry said.

Related coverage

March 22, 2020 7:16 pm
0

Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Jewish Actress Emmy Rossum Shares Plans to Focus on Shabbat

Jewish actress Emmy Rossum told her Twitter followers on Friday about her plans to take Shabbat seriously this weekend, seemingly...

“Given the extraordinary challenges raised by the coronavirus, we have decided to begin reducing bit rates across all our streams in Israel for 30 days. We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on Israeli networks by around 25 percent while also ensuring a good quality service,” Netflix said.

In Europe, Netflix is removing its highest bandwidth within each resolution category — Ultra High Definition (UHD), High Definition (HD) and Standard Definition (SD) — for 30 days to help preserve the smooth functioning of the Internet during the coronavirus outbreak.

It said that in response to a request from the European Union last week, it tested and developed a way to reduce Netflix’s traffic by 25 percent while maintaining the full range of video resolutions.

Netflix said it would continue to adhere with normal procedures for all other networks “until and unless they experience issues of their own.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.