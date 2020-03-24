Tuesday, March 24th | 28 Adar 5780

AJC Starts #BeAMensch Initiative to Promote and Encourage Kindness

March 24, 2020 9:49 am
avatar by JNS.org

An Israeli police officer helps a Health Ministry inspector put on protective gear before they go up to the apartment of a person in self-quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera, Israel, March 16, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – The American Jewish Committee launched a new initiative on Thursday called #BeAMensch to encourage and showcase “acts of kindness and decency” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mensch is Yiddish work that means “a person of integrity and honor” or just an overall good person.

Each day, the initiative’s website and AJC’s various social-media accounts will feature stories from across America and around the world of people who are acting like a mensch and “mensch-y behavior on the part of groups, institutions, organizations, companies and even countries,” AJC said in a statement.

The committee will also share tips on things one can do to be a mensch and how to aid others during this pandemic.

March 24, 2020 9:44 am
“In the face of the unique adversity of COVID-19, everyday acts of kindness to others becomes particularly vital,” said AJC CEO David Harris. “Anyone can be a mensch by helping a family member, a neighbor, a stranger, an elderly person by confronting coronavirus pandemic despair, or in so many other ways. The important thing is to extend oneself on behalf of others.”

People are encouraged to participate in the #BeAMensch initiative by visiting its website and sharing stories of mensch-like behavior from their community, or sharing stories of kind acts on social media with #BeAMensch.

