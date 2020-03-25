Wednesday, March 25th | 29 Adar 5780

March 25, 2020 4:28 pm
0

Israeli Envoy Wishes Swift Recovery to UK’s Prince Charles After Coronavirus Diagnosis

avatar by Algemeiner Staff and Agencies

Britain’s Prince Charles attends the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, Jan. 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun / Pool.

Israel’s ambassador in London, Mark Regev, sent well-wishes to the UK’s Prince Charles after it was announced that the 71-year-old heir to the British throne had tested positive for coronavirus.

“On behalf of us all at @IsraelInUK, wishing HRH The Prince of Wales the speediest of recoveries to full health,” Regev tweeted.

Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth, was said to be displaying mild symptoms of the disease but remained in good health and has been working in recent days from his Birkhall residence in Scotland.

His wife, Camilla, 72, tested negative.

London’s Jewish Museum tweeted, “We are sorry to hear that our Patron, Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. We’re grateful for his continued support of the museum, particularly in relation to our work with young people and wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

