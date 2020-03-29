Sunday, March 29th | 5 Nisan 5780

March 29, 2020 6:48 pm
Israeli Army to Deploy Hundreds of Troops Sunday to Help Enforce Coronavirus Lockdown

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli soldiers seen during a raid in the West Bank on March 17, 2019. Photo: Flash90.

The Israel Defense Forces are set to deploy across the country in order to aid police in enforcing the current coronavirus lockdown, Israeli news website N12 reported on Sunday.

The decision to deploy was expected to be made at the weekly cabinet meeting earlier, in which further quarantine measures were also discussed.

The Ministry of Internal Security and the Israel Police have already formulated the procedures for the IDF deployment.

According to the procedures, soldiers will not be stationed where there is potential for conflict with civilians, and will not impose fines or use coercive measures.

They will accompany police during major operations and man checkpoints in order to facilitate police activity.

Hundreds of troops will be involved in the operation, with another deployment of 1,000 troops planned if further restrictions are ordered. If a full lockdown is imposed, up to 3,000 soldiers will be deployed.

