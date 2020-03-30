Monday, March 30th | 5 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘No Seders With Grandma and Grandpa’: Israeli Defense Minister Issues Coronavirus Passover Warning

In Virtual Meeting, UN Security Council Praises Israeli-Palestinian Cooperation in Coronavirus Fight

ADL Issues Advice on Preventing ‘Zoom-Bombing,’ as Extremists Troll Online Video Platforms During Coronavirus Crisis

Israel to Use Computer Analysis to Find Likely Coronavirus Carriers

Saudi Arabia Expands Lockdown as Coronavirus Death Toll Doubles

China, Iran and the Spread of Coronavirus

Jerusalem Orchestra Members Perform Virtual Concert From Homes in Israel, New York

Israeli PM Netanyahu Announces New Coronavirus Restrictions, as Massive Economic Aid Plan Unveiled

Mossad Brings Massive Shipment of Medical Equipment to Israel

Victim of Monsey Antisemitic Stabbing Attack Dies Three Months Later

March 30, 2020 4:24 pm
0

In Virtual Meeting, UN Security Council Praises Israeli-Palestinian Cooperation in Coronavirus Fight

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon attending a virtual Security Council meeting. Photo: Israel UN Mission.

The UN Security Council held its monthly meeting on the Middle East on Monday despite the coronavirus pandemic — not at its New York headquarters, but via a video conference.

Israel’s UN ambassador, Danny Danon, took part, as did a delegation representing the Palestinian Authority.

The meeting was opened by Nickolay Mladenov, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, who reiterated his comments over the weekend praising Israeli-Palestinian cooperation in combating the coronavirus.

In an earlier statement, Mladenov described the coordination established between Israel and Palestinian Authority as “excellent.”

Related coverage

March 30, 2020 4:12 pm
0

ADL Issues Advice on Preventing ‘Zoom-Bombing,’ as Extremists Troll Online Video Platforms During Coronavirus Crisis

One of the leading US Jewish civil rights organizations issued advice on Monday on how to deal with "zoom-bombings" --...

“The Israeli and Palestinian authorities are continuing to coordinate their responses closely and constructively, which is a major factor in the level of disease containment achieved so far,” the statement said.

Mladenov underlined that Israel had “allowed the entry of critical supplies and equipment into Gaza: examples of critical supplies include swabs for collection of samples and other laboratory supplies required for COVID-19 testing, and Personal Protective Equipment to protect health workers.”

The UN statement also noted Israel’s cooperation in allowing health workers and other personnel involved in the COVID-19 response to move in and out of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

In a statement following Monday’s meeting, Danon affirmed that “in this new and difficult environment, we continue to take part in the ongoing diplomatic work within the family of nations.”

However, the Israeli envoy added that “despite Israel’s aid to the Palestinian Authority, we hear inciting comments coming from the Palestinian prime minister, who accuses IDF soldiers of spreading coronavirus to the PA.”

Concluded Danon: “There is no place for such senseless statements by the leadership of the PA. The UN must condemn these remarks.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.