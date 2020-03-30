In Virtual Meeting, UN Security Council Praises Israeli-Palestinian Cooperation in Coronavirus Fight

The UN Security Council held its monthly meeting on the Middle East on Monday despite the coronavirus pandemic — not at its New York headquarters, but via a video conference.

Israel’s UN ambassador, Danny Danon, took part, as did a delegation representing the Palestinian Authority.

The meeting was opened by Nickolay Mladenov, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, who reiterated his comments over the weekend praising Israeli-Palestinian cooperation in combating the coronavirus.

In an earlier statement, Mladenov described the coordination established between Israel and Palestinian Authority as “excellent.”

“The Israeli and Palestinian authorities are continuing to coordinate their responses closely and constructively, which is a major factor in the level of disease containment achieved so far,” the statement said.

Mladenov underlined that Israel had “allowed the entry of critical supplies and equipment into Gaza: examples of critical supplies include swabs for collection of samples and other laboratory supplies required for COVID-19 testing, and Personal Protective Equipment to protect health workers.”

The UN statement also noted Israel’s cooperation in allowing health workers and other personnel involved in the COVID-19 response to move in and out of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

In a statement following Monday’s meeting, Danon affirmed that “in this new and difficult environment, we continue to take part in the ongoing diplomatic work within the family of nations.”

However, the Israeli envoy added that “despite Israel’s aid to the Palestinian Authority, we hear inciting comments coming from the Palestinian prime minister, who accuses IDF soldiers of spreading coronavirus to the PA.”

Concluded Danon: “There is no place for such senseless statements by the leadership of the PA. The UN must condemn these remarks.”