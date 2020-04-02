Israeli Woman Whose Husband Was Killed in Terror Attack Dies of Coronavirus

In a tragic story among many these days, the coronavirus claimed the life of an Israeli woman this week whose husband died in a terror attack 17 years ago.

The Israeli news site N12 reported that Fanny Aharafi, 66, whose husband Maurice was killed in an suicide bombing in the Neve Sha’anan neighborhood of Tel Aviv in Janaury 2003, was described by her son Sagi as “only good, she gave endlessly, caring for her children and grandchildren.”

Fanny’s death, Sagi said, was sudden and unexpected. She had been hospitalized for reasons unrelated to corona and was about to be released when she was diagnosed with the disease. With hours, she was dead.

“Just yesterday, they did a test,” said Sagi, “and this morning we were informed that she had corona. Within two or three hours after they transferred her to the department, they called us.”

Yair Revivo, the mayor of the city of Lod, where Fanny lived, wrote to residents of the town, “All her acquaintances describe her as a righteous woman, an exemplary mother, and someone with endless generosity.”

He said that the municipality was helping in funeral arrangements, adding, “May her memory be blessed.”

Fanny Aharafi leaves behind six children, several grandchildren and a great-grandchild.