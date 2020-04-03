Friday, April 3rd | 9 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Outgoing UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Slammed for ‘Misleading’ Remarks on Antisemitism Complaints

In Battle Against Coronavirus, IDF Converts Assembly Lines to Make Medical Supplies

Jew-Haters Using Coronavirus Pandemic to Spread Antisemitism and Anti-Israel Hatred, New Report Says

Pakistani Authorities Rearrest Four Terrorists Acquitted for Murder of Daniel Pearl

Trust of Leona ‘Queen of Mean’ Helmsley Donates $11 Million to Establish New Coronavirus Isolation Wards in Major Israeli Hospitals

Iraq Has Confirmed Thousands More COVID-19 Cases Than Reported, Medics Say

Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1 Million, Wreaking World Havoc

Israeli-Sponsored UN Resolution to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic Passed by General Assembly

Israeli Academic Institutions Quickly Adjusted to Remote Learning and There Is No Turning Back

World Jewish Leaders Deliberate Issues of the Day: Virus, Economy, Passover, Antisemitism

April 3, 2020 1:06 pm
0

Jew-Haters Using Coronavirus Pandemic to Spread Antisemitism and Anti-Israel Hatred, New Report Says

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Emergency medical technicians transport a patient into Bronx-Lebanon Hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Bronx borough of New York City, April 2, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Brendan Mcdermid.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) published a new report on Thursday detailing a surge of antisemitism tied to the global coronavirus crisis.

“Jews as Christ killers. Jews as Shylocks. Jews as disease purveyors. These centuries-old, antisemitic stereotypes are being unleashed once again today,” the SWC said. “The coronavirus pandemic may be new, but Jews have had a long and tragic history of being accused of spreading deadly viruses.”

“Today, as the world struggles to deal with coronavirus, Jew-haters are hard at work, once again fueling and spreading antisemitism and anti-Israel hatred by blaming Jews for spreading this new virus,” it added.

The full seven-page report can be read here.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.