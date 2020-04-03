Jew-Haters Using Coronavirus Pandemic to Spread Antisemitism and Anti-Israel Hatred, New Report Says

The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) published a new report on Thursday detailing a surge of antisemitism tied to the global coronavirus crisis.

“Jews as Christ killers. Jews as Shylocks. Jews as disease purveyors. These centuries-old, antisemitic stereotypes are being unleashed once again today,” the SWC said. “The coronavirus pandemic may be new, but Jews have had a long and tragic history of being accused of spreading deadly viruses.”

“Today, as the world struggles to deal with coronavirus, Jew-haters are hard at work, once again fueling and spreading antisemitism and anti-Israel hatred by blaming Jews for spreading this new virus,” it added.

The full seven-page report can be read here.