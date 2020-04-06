Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Tel Aviv Skyscraper Lit Up With Words of Jewish Prayer ‘Shema Yisrael’

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Azrieli Sarona Tower in Tel Aviv — the tallest building in Israel — was lit up on Friday night with the words of the Jewish prayer “Shema Yisrael.”

Photos of the skyscraper’s message were shared on social media.

The tallest tower in Tel Aviv is lit up tonight with the central prayer of the Jewish faith 🇮🇱💙 “Hear O’ Israel, the Lord is our God, the Lord is One.” Stay safe this weekend. #ShabbatShalom pic.twitter.com/S802NsP8MN — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) April 3, 2020

Israel’s COVID-19 death toll reached 57 on Monday, with 8,904 confirmed cases of infections.