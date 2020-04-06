Monday, April 6th | 13 Nisan 5780

April 6, 2020 3:24 pm
0

Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Tel Aviv Skyscraper Lit Up With Words of Jewish Prayer ‘Shema Yisrael’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Azrieli Sarona Tower in Tel Aviv. Photo: Twitter screenshot.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Azrieli Sarona Tower in Tel Aviv — the tallest building in Israel — was lit up on Friday night with the words of the Jewish prayer “Shema Yisrael.”

Photos of the skyscraper’s message were shared on social media.

Israel’s COVID-19 death toll reached 57 on Monday, with 8,904 confirmed cases of infections.

