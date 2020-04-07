Tuesday, April 7th | 13 Nisan 5780

April 7, 2020 2:24 pm
Israeli Jewish, Christian, Muslim and Druze Faith Leaders Come Together for Joint Prayer Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Algemeiner Staff

The multi-faith joint prayer held in Haifa, Israel during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Screenshot.

A multi-faith prayer was conducted at the Bahai Gardens in the northern Israeli city of Haifa on earlier this week amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“Upon the request of the Haifa municipalty, a rabbi, a priest, an Imam and the spiritual leader of the Druze community have prayed together for an end to #coronavirus #pandemic,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson to the Arab media, Ofir Gendelman, tweeted on Monday. “That’s part of our joint fight against #COVID19.”

There have been more than 9,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel, and at least 60 people have died from it.

