Passover Message ‘Resonates With Us as Never Before’ During Coronavirus Crisis, Biden Says

Former Vice President Joe Biden — the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination — and his wife Jill sent Passover greetings to US Jews on Tuesday ahead of the start of the holiday later this week.

The message, published on Medium, said:

“As Jewish families across America and around the world prepare to observe the first night of Passover, Jill and I want to say chag sameach, and offer our very best wishes, to all who are celebrating.”

“In these difficult times, the message of Passover resonates with us as never before. At its heart, this is a holiday about coming together to overcome the sternest of challenges — and meeting adversity with generosity, optimism, and faith. The story of the exodus from Egypt is a call to resilience, but also a call to empathy; it recounts how God delivered the ancient Israelites from bondage, but carries vital lessons about the values of community and connection that make freedom worthwhile. And while the Haggadah is grounded in the past, it also sheds light on how we might rise above the crises of the present and future with our humanity intact.”

“Jill and I know how hard it is for so many families, friends, and communities to not be physically together at Passover this year. The thought of all those grandchildren and grandparents, siblings and cousins, neighbors, and strangers in need who will mark their Passover seders alone this year tears at our hearts. But we also know that you are still together in the senses of the word that matter most; blocks away or miles apart, across virtual connections and the connection of common faith, you nevertheless celebrate as one.”

“If Passover teaches us anything, it’s that a united and open-hearted people can come through any challenge and emerge stronger on the other side. The American people and the people of all nations are facing down a new challenge today — a treacherous journey across unfamiliar terrain. And like the heroes of the Passover story, we will survive that journey by calling upon the values that define us: our caring for strangers, our strength in unity, and our faith in better days.”

“Jill and I wish you a happy, healthy holiday, and we are proud to walk with you on the journey ahead.”