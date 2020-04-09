Thursday, April 9th | 15 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Speed of Coronavirus Deaths Shock Doctors as New York Toll Hits New High

Saudi-Led Ceasefire in Yemen Begins, Lifting Hopes for Peace

Passover in Israel Looks Like Yom Kippur — Roads Empty Due to Coronavirus

Lebanon’s Import Woes Deepen as Supply Chains Buckle Under Coronavirus

Syrian Air Force Behind Chemical Attacks, Investigation Team Finds

Litzman Coronavirus Saga Shows Need for Israeli Political Reform

Cindy Crawford Prepares ‘Shiksa Brisket’ From Recipe Passed Down by Jewish Husband’s Grandmother

Veteran Confidante of Lubavitcher Rebbe Dies of Coronavirus

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Releases Virtual Passover Music Medley

Netanyahu, Gantz Send Passover Greetings to Jews Worldwide, Amid Coronavirus Crisis

April 9, 2020 12:55 pm
0

Passover in Israel Looks Like Yom Kippur — Roads Empty Due to Coronavirus

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A main road in Jerusalem is seen deserted in the morning of Passover amid coronavirus ( COVID-19) government restrictions April 9, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/ Ammar Awad.

Israel’s highways, intersections and back streets were deserted during Passover on Thursday, as coronavirus restrictions and a holiday curfew left the country looking more like Yom Kippur, when almost all road traffic stops.

Police cars stopped the occasional passing vehicle, demanding to see documents identifying them as essential workers.

Israelis celebrating the Jewish Passover holiday this week were confined to their homes on Wednesday night for the “seder” — the traditional large festive meal celebrating freedom from biblical slavery.

A ban on inter-city travel went into effect on Tuesday afternoon and was set to end on Friday morning. Israel has confirmed nearly 10,000 cases of the new coronavirus, and 79 fatalities.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.