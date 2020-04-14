Third Recent Arson Attack Results in Significant Damage to Russia Synagogue

JNS.org – A northern Russian synagogue was severely damaged on Sunday, during the holiday of Passover, in what was an apparent arson attack, according to the local Jewish community.

Although no one was hurt in the fire, the entrance hall of the Northern Star Jewish community center and synagogue in Arkhangelsk, some 750 miles north of Moscow, was torched.

“At about 3:40 am, a perpetrator threw tires over the fence, then climbed over, quickly moved the tires closer to the building, doused them with a flammable liquid and set them on fire. Firefighters arrived 15 minutes later, when the facade was already blazing,” said Anatoly Obermeister, who heads the Russian Jewish Congress’ Northern Region, in a statement.

His comments were based on video surveillance.

