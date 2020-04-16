Thursday, April 16th | 22 Nisan 5780

April 16, 2020 1:03 pm
0

Prayers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Suspended for Ramadan: Muslim Clerics

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Thousands of Muslims perform Eid prayers at the Al Aqsa Mosque, in Jerusalem’s Old City, marking the muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha on September 12, 2016. Photo: Sliman Khader/Flash90.

Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque compound will be closed to Muslim worshipers throughout the holy fasting month of Ramadan due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Jordan-appointed council that oversees Islam’s third-holiest site said on Thursday.

The decision extends a ban on Islamic prayers at the holy compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount that has been in effect since March 23.

The council “decided to extend its decision to suspend the gathering of worshipers from all gates of the (compound) during the blessed month of Ramadan,” in line with clerical guidance and medical advice, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs said in a statement.

