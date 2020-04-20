Israeli Official Slams Pro-Palestinian Social Media Users for Comparing Jews to Viruses With #Covid48 Hashtag
by Algemeiner Staff
An Israeli Foreign Ministry official condemned on Monday pro-Palestinian social media users for vilifying the Jewish state amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.
“On the eve of #YomHaShoah, as #Israel commemorates the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust, there’s a campaign going on in Palestinian social media using the hashtag #Covid48,” Israeli Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Dan Poraz tweeted.
“This wouldn’t be the first time Jews are compared to viruses,” Poraz added.
— Dan Poraz (@PorazDan) April 20, 2020
Tania Berg-Rafaeli — the deputy chief of mission at the Israeli Embassy in Romania — tweeted, “So sickening that nowadays we still have to face this kind of propaganda. #Antisemitism is not just words, it is what led to the darkest period of the modern era. This evening, #Israel will commemorate #YomHashoah and the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis.”
— Tania Berg-Rafaeli 🇮🇱 (@TaniaBRafaeli) April 20, 2020