Monday, April 20th | 27 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Strikes Reported on Iran-Linked Targets in Central Syria

Israel’s Handling of Coronavirus Crisis ‘Saved Many Lives,’ UN Envoy Says

Jewish Astronaut Jessica Meir Returns to Earth, Must Now Cope With Coronavirus Restrictions

Israeli Official Slams Pro-Palestinian Social Media Users for Comparing Jews to Viruses With #Covid48 Hashtag

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Data Shows 189,500 Survivors Live in Israel

Idaho GOP Legislator Slammed for Comparing Coronavirus Restrictions to Nazi Persecution

Accused Monsey Hanukkah Party Assailant ‘Mentally Incompetent’ for Hate Crimes Trial, NY Federal Judge Rules

At Long Last, Gantz and Netanyahu Sign Coalition Deal, Ending Israeli Political Impasse

UN Human Rights Expert Sounds Warning on Rising Antisemitism During Coronavirus Pandemic

Tel Aviv University Professor Granted US Patent for Coronavirus Vaccine Design

April 20, 2020 2:56 pm
0

Israeli Official Slams Pro-Palestinian Social Media Users for Comparing Jews to Viruses With #Covid48 Hashtag

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An anti-Israel cartoon circulating online as part of the #Covid48 hashtag campaign. Photo: Twitter.

An Israeli Foreign Ministry official condemned on Monday pro-Palestinian social media users for vilifying the Jewish state amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

“On the eve of #YomHaShoah, as #Israel commemorates the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust, there’s a campaign going on in Palestinian social media using the hashtag #Covid48,” Israeli Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Dan Poraz tweeted.

“This wouldn’t be the first time Jews are compared to viruses,” Poraz added.

Tania Berg-Rafaeli — the deputy chief of mission at the Israeli Embassy in Romania — tweeted, “So sickening that nowadays we still have to face this kind of propaganda. #Antisemitism is not just words, it is what led to the darkest period of the modern era. This evening, #Israel will commemorate #YomHashoah and the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.