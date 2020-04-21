Anti-Israel Activists ‘Zoom-Bomb’ Online Holocaust Memorial Event

Anti-Israel activists disrupted an online Holocaust Remembrance Day event on Monday, the Jewish state’s envoy in Berlin said.

According to Ambassador Jeremy Issacharoff, a Zoom talk by Holocaust survivor Zvi Herschel was briefly interrupted when several participants began “posting pictures of Hitler and shouting anti-Semitic slogans.”

“After a short break the event was reconvened without the activists and conducted in an appropriate and respectful way,” Issacharoff recalled. “To dishonour the memory of the Holocaust and the dignity of the survivor is beyond shame and disgrace and shows the blatant antisemitic nature of the activists.”

During a zoom meeting on the eve of #Holocaust Memorial Day by the Embassy of Israel in Berlin that hosted survivor Zvi Herschel, anti-Israel activists disrupted his talk posting pictures of Hitler and shouting anti-Semitic slogans. The event had to be suspended. 1/ — Jeremy Issacharoff (@JIssacharoff) April 21, 2020

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass condemned the incident as an “indescribable shame.”

“What an incredible lack of respect toward survivors and the memory of the dead,” Mass tweeted.

Bei einer Veranstaltung der Botschaft @IsraelinGermany zum #HolocaustMemorialDay zeigen Antisemiten Hitler-Bilder. Was für eine bodenlose Respektlosigkeit gegenüber den Überlebenden und dem Gedenken an die Verstorbenen. Das ist eine unbeschreibliche Schande! https://t.co/boXdIuZI4b — Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) April 21, 2020

Late last month, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) issued advice on how to deal with such “zoom-bombings,” which have become common during the coronavirus pandemic.