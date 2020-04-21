Tuesday, April 21st | 28 Nisan 5780

Anti-Israel Activists 'Zoom-Bomb' Online Holocaust Memorial Event

April 21, 2020 4:24 pm
0

Anti-Israel Activists ‘Zoom-Bomb’ Online Holocaust Memorial Event

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The Berlin skyline. Photo: Tanweer Morshed via Wikimedia Commons.

Anti-Israel activists disrupted an online Holocaust Remembrance Day event on Monday, the Jewish state’s envoy in Berlin said.

According to Ambassador Jeremy Issacharoff, a Zoom talk by Holocaust survivor Zvi Herschel was briefly interrupted when several participants began “posting pictures of Hitler and shouting anti-Semitic slogans.”

“After a short break the event was reconvened without the activists and conducted in an appropriate and respectful way,” Issacharoff recalled. “To dishonour the memory of the Holocaust and the dignity of the survivor is beyond shame and disgrace and shows the blatant antisemitic nature of the activists.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass condemned the incident as an “indescribable shame.”

“What an incredible lack of respect toward survivors and the memory of the dead,” Mass tweeted.

Late last month, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) issued advice on how to deal with such “zoom-bombings,” which have become common during the coronavirus pandemic.

