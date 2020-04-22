Wednesday, April 22nd | 28 Nisan 5780

April 22, 2020 9:06 am
0

New York to Offer Kosher Food at Select Sites as Virus Lingers Throughout City

avatar by JNS.org

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Photo: Reuters / Amr Alfiky.

JNS.org – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio authorized on Monday the serving of kosher food at 10 food-distribution sites in Brooklyn and Queens, NY, several hours after the Metropolis Council’s Jewish Caucus issued a letter stating that “offering totally free foods to everybody, moreover kosher-preserving New Yorkers, the metropolis is sending a potent and deeply offensive concept about its priorities.”

“Hundreds of countless numbers of New Yorkers hold kosher, and they are getting left powering in the most various metropolis in the world,” stated the letter, signed by the caucus’ chairman, Councilman Chaim Deutsch, and its 12 other members.

More than 4.5 million foods have been served, which includes vegetarian and halal options for Muslims, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The meals provided by the city include breakfast, lunch and dinner.

