April 24, 2020 10:52 am
0

Anti-Israel Group JVP Hosts Online Call With 1983 US Senate Bomber

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Laura Whitehorn. Photo: Thomas Good / NLN / via Wikimedia Commons.

The New York City chapter of the anti-Israel group Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) hosted on online call earlier this week with a woman who served 14 years in jail for her role in a 1983 bombing at the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

In a tweet promoting the event, JVP referred to Laura Whitehorn, now 75, as an “activist and former political prisoner.”

Since her incarceration ended in 1999, Whitehorn has been involved in public advocacy for a number of far-left causes.

Recently, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she has been calling for the release of sick and elderly prisoners.

No one was killed or injured in the blast that occurred outside the US Senate Chamber on November 7, 1983.

The attack — motivated by US military activities in Grenada and Lebanon — was perpetrated by the Resistance Conspiracy of the May 19th Communist Organization, of which Whitehorn was a member.

