Friday, April 24th | 30 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber, 55, Facilitated Hundreds of Kidney Donations

Israel’s Netayahu Talks With World Leaders About How to Handle Potential Coronavirus Second Wave

Actor Hugh Jackman Teaches Jimmy Fallon How to Braid and Bake Challah

Iranian Regime Still Lying About Coronavirus Death Toll, Says Mossad Chief

Recognition of Armenian Genocide Is ‘Moral Responsibility’ of Jewish State, Says Top Israeli Politician

Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 93 to 5,574: Health Official

Israel Should Make Decisions for Itself

We Must Stop Demonizing Liberals and Conservatives, and Distorting Facts

Celebrating Life Amid the Presence of Death

COVID-19 Crisis Has Exposed US Weaknesses to Bioterror

April 24, 2020 9:24 am
0

Israeli Team Wins Silver, Two Bronze Medals in European All-Girls Math Competition

avatar by JNS.org

The Israeli all-girls math team. Photo: Future Scientists Center.

JNS.org – Israel’s team won a silver and two bronze medals at the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) 2020 recently, The Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday.

Because of the coronavirus, the competition was held virtually with 204 participants from 53 countries. Each team was given a series of math problems they had to solve using a computer, with the answers graded by judges. Medals were awarded by the quality of proposed solutions, meaning there were more than just three winners.

The Israeli team was comprised of silver-medal winner Nogah Friedman, bronze-medal winner Nicole Grosman, bronze-medal winner Maya Kleinstien and Roni Hazan. The girls were supported and trained by Tel Aviv University, the Future Scientists Center and the Education Ministry.

CEO of the Future Scientists Center Eli Fried said these “Israeli students make us all proud.”

Related coverage

April 24, 2020 9:38 am
0

Reassembling Normality: A Return to Routine at Reopened IKEA in Israel

For Israelis savoring some newfound freedom in the coronavirus crisis, a shopping excursion to a reopened IKEA store on Thursday...

He assured that his center will continue to “fulfill the potential of Israeli students of both genders so they could make breakthroughs in all aspects of life in Israel and the world.”

Israeli Education Minister Rafi Peretz said the team’s accomplishments are “a ray of light in these complex times for the whole country.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.