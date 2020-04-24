Israeli Team Wins Silver, Two Bronze Medals in European All-Girls Math Competition

JNS.org – Israel’s team won a silver and two bronze medals at the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) 2020 recently, The Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday.

Because of the coronavirus, the competition was held virtually with 204 participants from 53 countries. Each team was given a series of math problems they had to solve using a computer, with the answers graded by judges. Medals were awarded by the quality of proposed solutions, meaning there were more than just three winners.

The Israeli team was comprised of silver-medal winner Nogah Friedman, bronze-medal winner Nicole Grosman, bronze-medal winner Maya Kleinstien and Roni Hazan. The girls were supported and trained by Tel Aviv University, the Future Scientists Center and the Education Ministry.

CEO of the Future Scientists Center Eli Fried said these “Israeli students make us all proud.”

He assured that his center will continue to “fulfill the potential of Israeli students of both genders so they could make breakthroughs in all aspects of life in Israel and the world.”

Israeli Education Minister Rafi Peretz said the team’s accomplishments are “a ray of light in these complex times for the whole country.”