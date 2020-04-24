Friday, April 24th | 30 Nisan 5780

April 24, 2020 9:12 am
0

Israel’s Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 191, With 14,592 Confirmed Cases

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israel Defense Forces soldiers helping to fill and deliver oxygen tanks as part of the country’s efforts to combat the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Office.

JNS.org – Israel’s coronavirus death toll currently stands at 191, the country’s Health Ministry reported on Thursday, with 14,592 confirmed cases of infection since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 136 COVID-19 patients in critical condition (a three-person drop since Wednesday), of which 107 on ventilators (compared to 113 on Wednesday), according to the ministry. At least 112 patients are in moderate condition, while 8,819 have mild symptoms.

As of Thursday morning, 5,334 Israelis have recovered from the virus, with the recovery rate having exceeded the infection rate for the eighth day in a row.

There were 455 coronavirus patients receiving treatment in hospitals, 6,207 people under home quarantine and 2,384 receiving treatment in specially converted hotels.

A 94-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman passed away overnight on Wednesday, reported Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

The two arrived at the hospital from the Sophie & Abraham Stuchynski Israeli Alzheimer’s Medical Center in Ramat Gan, according to the hospital. Thus far, there have been three confirmed cases of coronavirus from the center, including one of the staff.

