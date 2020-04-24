Friday, April 24th | 30 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Netayahu Talks With World Leaders About How to Handle Potential Coronavirus Second Wave

Actor Hugh Jackman Teaches Jimmy Fallon How to Braid and Bake Challah

Iranian Regime Still Lying About Coronavirus Death Toll, Says Mossad Chief

Recognition of Armenian Genocide Is ‘Moral Responsibility’ of Jewish State, Says Top Israeli Politician

Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 93 to 5,574: Health Official

Israel Should Make Decisions for Itself

We Must Stop Demonizing Liberals and Conservatives, and Distorting Facts

Celebrating Life Amid the Presence of Death

COVID-19 Crisis Has Exposed US Weaknesses to Bioterror

UK Man Who Advocated Extermination of Jews as ‘Best Option’ Appears in Court

April 24, 2020 12:14 pm
0

Recognition of Armenian Genocide Is ‘Moral Responsibility’ of Jewish State, Says Top Israeli Politician

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A depiction of the Armenian genocide. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

One of Israel’s best-known politicians reiterated his call on Friday for the Knesset to pass a law recognizing the genocide of the Armenian people more than a century ago.

Yair Lapid — a former cabinet minister who now leads the opposition Yesh Atid party — said on Twitter that recognizing the slaughter of up to 1.5 million Armenians by Turkey was “our moral responsibility as the Jewish state.”

Lapid’s statement came on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, which commemorates the start of the massacres on April 24, 1915.

Though reports vary, most sources agree that there were about 2 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire before the massacres. In 1922, when the genocide was over, there were just 388,000 Armenians remaining in the Ottoman Empire.

Nonetheless, Turkey has continually denied that the genocide took place, presenting the atrocities as an unfortunate consequence of World War I and insisting that all sides committed atrocities.

A growing number of countries have nevertheless resisted Turkish pressure by recognizing the genocide in legislation. In 2019, both houses of the US Congress overwhelmingly passed such a measure.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan railed against the US after the Armenian genocide bill was approved, dismissing the legislation as “worthless” and an “insult to our people.” In 2019, Turkey received over $170 million in government aid from the US.

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.