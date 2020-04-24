UK Man Who Advocated Extermination of Jews as ‘Best Option’ Appears in Court

A British man was in court on Friday answering the charge that he had written a post on a white supremacist online forum calling for the “extermination” of the Jewish people.

Oliver Bel, who graduated from Cambridge University last year, allegedly used a neo-Nazi forum in 2017 to state that extermination of the Jews was the “best option.”

The 23-year-old is also accused of possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Bel, who lives in Oldham in the northwest of England, appeared at the central criminal court in London via a video link.

Related coverage Israel’s Netayahu Talks With World Leaders About How to Handle Potential Coronavirus Second Wave Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took part in a video conference with six other world leaders on Friday to discuss...

He is alleged to have possessed a manual containing instructions relating to explosives and weapons in November last year.

Bel, who is charged with using a public electronic communications network to send a grossly offensive message in relation to the online comments, will next appear in court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 12 June.

A one-week trial was fixed for Nov. 2 at Manchester Crown Court.