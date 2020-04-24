Friday, April 24th | 30 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Says Iran’s Ballistic Missile Launch Is of ‘Significant Concern’

Top Officials in Lithuania and Israel Pay Tribute to Vilna Gaon on 300th Anniversary of Birth

Israeli UN Envoy Scolds Palestinian Counterpart: Your Hate for Jewish State Overrides Care for Your Own People

UK Labour Councillor Defends Antisemitic Twitter User Who Said Party ‘Now Under Zionist Control’

Israel Set to Further Loosen Coronavirus Restrictions, Schools Begin to Prepare for Reopening

Israel’s Ultra-Orthodox Jews Take to Internet in Coronavirus Lockdown

Jewish Soup Kitchen, Brooklyn Judaica Store Offer Free Groceries to Parents Widowed by Coronavirus

Israel Fires Back at EU Over Condemnation of Potential West Bank Annexation

Neo-Nazi and Pro-Palestinian Messages Mix Freely in ‘Zoom Bombings’ of Online Jewish Events, Says German Expert

Number of Covid-19 Cases in Israel Continues Downward Trend

April 24, 2020 7:26 am
0

UK Says Iran’s Ballistic Missile Launch Is of ‘Significant Concern’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A rocket is seen on a launchpad in Semnan, Iran, April 22, 2020. Photo: WANA / Sepah News via Reuters.

The United Kingdom said on Friday that an Iranian satellite launch earlier this week was of significant concern and inconsistent with a United Nations Security Council resolution.

“Reports that Iran has carried out a satellite launch — using ballistic missile technology — are of significant concern and inconsistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” a Foreign Office spokesman said.

“The UN has called upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Iran must abide by this,” the spokesman said.

“We have significant and longstanding concerns, alongside our international partners, over Iran’s ballistic missile program, which is destabilizing for the region and poses a threat to regional security,” the Foreign Office spokesman said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.