Netanyahu: Annexation Will Happen ‘a Couple of Months From Now’ With Trump’s Support

Israel Thwarts Major Coordinated Cyber-Attack on Its Water Infrastructure Command and Control Systems

Yakup Barouh, 75, Turkish Jewish Community Leader and Businessman

Coronavirus Lockdown in Israel Was Unnecessary, Say Three Hebrew University Professors

Solving the Coronavirus Conundrum with Complexity Science

US Response to Coronavirus Splinters Into Acrimony and Uncertainty

Iran Plans to Reopen Mosques in Areas Free of Coronavirus: President

British PM Johnson Will Be Back at Work on Monday, Office Says

Israel’s Elbit Systems Gets $103 Million Electronic Warfare Contract

April 26, 2020 6:41 pm
0

On Its 72nd Birthday, Israel Is Home to Nine Million People, Seven Million Jews, 78% of All Jewish Births

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

People watch fireworks during Israel’s 69th Independence Day celebrations in downtown Jerusalem on May 1, 2017. Photo: Yonatan Sindel / Flash90.

Israel’s population is now more than nine million people, with almost seven million of them Jews, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics revealed on Sunday.

The CBS’s raft of statistics, which it annually publishes just before Israel’s Independence Day, showed that Israel at 72 is home to 9,190,000 people.

Of these, 6,806,000 are Jews (74%), 1,930,000 (21%) are Arabs and Druze, and the reminder belong to other communities and religions.

Since last Independence Day, Israel’s population has increased by 171,000 (1.9%). 180,000 babies were born and 32,000 people immigrated to the country. 44,000 Israelis died over the past year.

Interestingly, the statistics showed that while Israel is home to 45% of the world’s Jews, 78% of all Jewish births occurred in the Jewish state.

From a historical perspective, Israel’s population has skyrocketed: In 1948, the country was home to 806,000 people. Since then, 3.3 million people have immigrated to the Jewish state – 44% since 1990.

The CBS also issued projections for the future: By 2030, the Israeli population will be 11.1 million and 13.2 million by 2040.

On Israel’s 100th birthday in 2048, there will be 15.2 million people living in the country.

