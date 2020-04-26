On Its 72nd Birthday, Israel Is Home to Nine Million People, Seven Million Jews, 78% of All Jewish Births

Israel’s population is now more than nine million people, with almost seven million of them Jews, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics revealed on Sunday.

The CBS’s raft of statistics, which it annually publishes just before Israel’s Independence Day, showed that Israel at 72 is home to 9,190,000 people.

Of these, 6,806,000 are Jews (74%), 1,930,000 (21%) are Arabs and Druze, and the reminder belong to other communities and religions.

Since last Independence Day, Israel’s population has increased by 171,000 (1.9%). 180,000 babies were born and 32,000 people immigrated to the country. 44,000 Israelis died over the past year.

Interestingly, the statistics showed that while Israel is home to 45% of the world’s Jews, 78% of all Jewish births occurred in the Jewish state.

From a historical perspective, Israel’s population has skyrocketed: In 1948, the country was home to 806,000 people. Since then, 3.3 million people have immigrated to the Jewish state – 44% since 1990.

The CBS also issued projections for the future: By 2030, the Israeli population will be 11.1 million and 13.2 million by 2040.

On Israel’s 100th birthday in 2048, there will be 15.2 million people living in the country.