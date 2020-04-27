Monday, April 27th | 4 Iyyar 5780

April 27, 2020 5:04 pm
0

Israelis Take to Balconies to Sing ‘Hatikvah’ at End of Memorial Day Ceremony

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israelis are seen singing ‘Hatikvah’ from their balconies, April 27, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

At the end of Monday night’s nationally-televised Memorial Day ceremony, many Israelis across the country went on to their balconies or porches and sang the national anthem, “Hatikvah.”

The annual ceremony itself was held at the Western Wall in Jerusalem without an audience, due to coronavirus-related restrictions on public gatherings.

A total of 23,816 soldiers have died defending Israel, while 3,153 civilians have lost their lives in terrorist attacks throughout the country’s history.

Watch the singing of “Hatikvah” below:

