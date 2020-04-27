Nefesh B’Nefesh Announces Bonei Zion Prize 2020 Recipients

JNS.org – The Nefesh B’Nefesh organization announced on Sunday that seven outstanding olim (immigrants to Israel) from English-speaking countries will be awarded the 2020 Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize, recognizing Anglos who have made a major contribution to the State of Israel.

The award is sponsored by Sylvan Adams, a Nefesh B’Nefesh oleh, real estate developer and philanthropist who is committed to promoting the well-being of the State of Israel. “Adams is steadfast in his goal of showcasing the impact and achievement of Israel and Israelis to the world, viewing the Bonei Zion Prize as an integral piece of this mission,” the organization said in a statement.

This year’s prize recipients were chosen by a prestigious panel of committee members in the following categories: science and medicine; community and nonprofit; education; global impact; culture, art and sports; and young leadership.

The recipients are: Retired Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball coach David Blatt (culture, art and sports); Tahel Crisis Center Founder and Director Debbie Gross (community and nonprofit); Ambassador Dore Gold, president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (global impact); professor Deborah Rund (science and medicine); former Education Ministry chief psychologist Reuven Asch (education); and School of Shine founder and creative mentor Zo Flamenbaum (leadership).

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded to Avraham Infeld for his exemplary work in Jewish education and assistance through Melitz, Hillel and countless other influential organizations.

“As we are all grappling with so much national and global turmoil, it feels especially meaningful to pause and recognize these incredible olim surrounding Israel’s 72nd birthday,” said Nefesh B’Nefesh Co-Founder and Executive Director Rabbi Yehoshua Fass. “The individuals receiving this year’s Bonei Zion Prize are shining examples of the impact one can have on an entire field of study and practice, and they give us great hope for the state of Israel. Celebrating these honorees is a reminder that the Zionist dream is thriving.”