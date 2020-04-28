Israeli Woman Moderately Wounded in Kfar Saba Stabbing Attack

A Palestinian terrorist stabbed a 61-year-old Israeli woman in the central city of Kfar Saba on Tuesday, which was Memorial Day in Israel.

Israeli news site N12 reported that the woman was waiting for a bus near the G Mall when the attacker stabbed her several times in the head, legs and hands. The assailant was then shot by a passing civilian who happened to be armed.

The victim was evacuated to hospital and was described as being in moderate condition.

The terrorist — reportedly a 19-year-old resident of the West Bank — was also in moderate condition and was receiving medical treatment.

Related coverage Number of Israeli Coronavirus Patients on Ventilators Dips Below 100 CTech - The number of confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Israel reached 15,589 on Tuesday, but the number of recoveries...

The woman’s husband, who was at the hospital with their children, said he had spoken to his wife, stating, “She suffered from multiple stabbings and lost a lot of blood.”

“We understand she went shopping … and was stabbed while waiting for the bus,” he added.

Ofek Pollak, who witnessed the entire incident, said, “I heard cries of ‘help!’ I saw [the victim and the terrorist] running into the road from a bus stop, and while I saw the terrorist hit her in the back, I didn’t know it was stabbing.”

“When I got halfway there, I saw that a white jeep had stopped, and someone with a gun got out of it and fired two shots at the terrorist and the terrorist fell down,” she added.

Rivka Mahluf, who was driving a taxi that passed by at the moment the incident occurred, said, “I saw a crowd and heard gunshots. As I approached, I saw the terrorist lying on the ground after one of the civilians neutralized him. It was a very scary situation.”

The Shin Bet and the Israel Police are investigating the attack and particularly how the terrorist succeeded in entering Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson to the Arab media, Ofir Gendelman, tweeted, “On the very day when we remember the IDF soldiers who fell defending Israel and Israeli civilians who were murdered by Palestinian terrorists, a Palestinian terrorist chased & stabbed a 62 y/o Israeli woman on the street, just because she’s Israeli.”

“The Palestinian terrorists do not differentiate between soldiers or civilians and between children or older people, as we saw today,” he added. “Our answer to this is fighting these terrorists, foiling their vicious attacks and building our country.”