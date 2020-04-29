Israeli and US Military Bands Come Together Online to Play ‘Hatikvah’ for Holocaust Survivor

With Israeli Independence Day and the anniversary of the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp coinciding on Wednesday, bands from IDF and US Navy came together virtually to honor a Holocaust survivor by playing the Jewish state’s national anthem, “Hatikvah.”

Watch the video below:

75 years ago today, the US Armed Forces liberated the Nazi concentration camp Dachau. Today is also Israel’s 72nd Independence Day. In honor of this day, we got together with the US military and prepared a musical surprise for one incredible man.@USNavyEurope, thank you. pic.twitter.com/LVNAIzBBjm — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 29, 2020