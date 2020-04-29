Israeli and US Military Bands Come Together Online to Play ‘Hatikvah’ for Holocaust Survivor

Wednesday, April 29th | 5 Iyyar 5780

April 29, 2020 1:02 pm
0

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Photo: Screenshot.

With Israeli Independence Day and the anniversary of the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp coinciding on Wednesday, bands from IDF and US Navy came together virtually to honor a Holocaust survivor by playing the Jewish state’s national anthem, “Hatikvah.”

Watch the video below:

