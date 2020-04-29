UN Envoys Reveal What They Like Most About Israel as It Celebrates Independence Day

Wednesday, April 29th | 6 Iyyar 5780

April 29, 2020 4:38 pm
0

Algemeiner Staff

People watch a military airshow during Israel’s 70th Independence Day celebrations, in Jerusalem’s Sacher Park, April 19, 2018. Photo: Yonatan Sindel / Flash90.

UN ambassadors from around the world expressed well-wishes to Israel in a video published on Tuesday as it began its Independence Day celebrations.

“In our 72 years, the Israeli spirit has developed a strong and prosperous country, which has also become a significant and influential force in the family of nations,” Israeli UN envoy Danny Danon stated. “The words of the UN ambassadors in this video only reinforces this.”

US Ambassador Kelly Craft said in her appearance on the video, “There are so many things to love about Israel, from its innovation to its rich history and culture. But what I really love is the spirit of its people. A people who persevere in the face of struggle.”

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said, “There have been ups and downs in our relationship, but I’m glad that now our relations enjoy not only pragmatism, but friendship and mutual sympathy.”

Representatives of nations in Africa, Europe and South America also took part in the video.

Watch the video below:

