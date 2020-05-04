Monday, May 4th | 10 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Despite Coronavirus, Jews’ Bodies Still Being Flown to Israel for Burial

Sea of Galilee is Almost Full, But Its Beaches Remain Empty

Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 74, as Mosques Due to Reopen

Netanyahu’s Political Fate at Stake as Coalition Deal Challenged in Top Court

Remembering Herman Wouk, the Zionist, on His First ‘Yahrzeit’

Why Would Anyone Celebrate the Anniversary of UNRWA?

The ‘Getcha’ Sting

Celebrating San Remo and Jewish Sovereignty

Coronavirus and the Arab Culture of Secrecy

Coronavirus Threatens to Drive Wedge Into US-Gulf Relations

May 4, 2020 8:54 am
0

Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 74, as Mosques Due to Reopen

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A woman wears a protective face mask at a shopping mall, in Tehran, Iran, April 20, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Ali Khara via Reuters.

The coronavirus death toll in Iran, one of the hardest hit countries in the Middle East, rose by 74 in the past 24 hours to 6,277, the Health Ministry said on Monday, as mosques were due to reopen in many cities.

The total number of diagnosed cases rose to 98,647, ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV.

Iran was due to open mosques in 132 cities on Monday, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, part of a broader plan to ease restrictions.

In the areas where mosques reopen, worshipers must maintain social distancing, wear masks and gloves and not stay for more than half an hour, the ISNA news agency reported on Monday.

Iran has already lifted a ban on inter-city trips and malls, with large shopping centers resuming activities despite warnings by some health officials of a new wave of infections.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.