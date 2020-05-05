Tuesday, May 5th | 11 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iranian Airline Designated for Terror Links Spread Coronavirus Throughout Middle East, New Report Reveals

Facebook Dismantles Disinformation Network Said to Be Tied to Iran’s State Media

With Seas Empty Due to Coronavirus Crisis, Endangered Sharks Spotted Off Israel’s Mediterranean Coast

‘Jews Easily Exaggerate’: Newly-Disclosed Document in Vatican Archives Exposes Pope Pius XII’s Adviser on Holocaust

Israeli Researchers Throw Cold Water on Defense Minister’s Claim of ‘Breakthrough’ Coronavirus Treatment

Air Force Strikes Forcing Iran Out of Syria, Israeli Officials Say

Israeli Army Partners With HMO to Develop Innovative Coronavirus Testing Unit

A UNIFIL Paralyzed by Hezbollah Serves No Purpose: Israeli Official

Israeli MyHeritage Project Documenting Remote Tribes Grabs Webby Award Nomination

World Leaders Pledge $8 Billion to Fight COVID-19, but US Steers Clear

May 5, 2020 2:24 pm
0

Iranian Airline Designated for Terror Links Spread Coronavirus Throughout Middle East, New Report Reveals

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A Mahan Air plane taxis at Sanaa International Airport in Yemen. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed al-Sayaghi.

An Iranian airline closely tied to the Tehran regime’s feared Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) played a major role in the spread of the Covid-19 virus across the Middle East, a special investigation by the BBC revealed on Tuesday.

Mahan Air continued to fly from its hubs in Iran to destinations across the region and further afield even after flight bans were imposed in February, when the pandemic started to spread dramatically, according to the exclusive report by the British broadcaster’s Arabic service.

The report disclosed that Mahan Air had flown to China on numerous occasions between December and its official last flight on Feb. 5.

“Our investigation can reveal that 157 flights were made after February 5, and Iran must have given Mahan Air permission to breach its own flight ban with China,” the report stated.

Related coverage

May 5, 2020 12:26 pm
0

‘Jews Easily Exaggerate’: Newly-Disclosed Document in Vatican Archives Exposes Pope Pius XII’s Adviser on Holocaust

A document unveiled by German researchers at The Vatican's newly-opened archive of documents relating to wartime Pope Pius XII indicates...

As well as flying to China during the peak of risk, Mahan Air planes were also arriving in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon — all of whose regimes are supported by Tehran. One Lebanese woman featured in the report admonished her own country’s leaders for their supine attitude to Iran, pointedly asking them: “When will the Lebanese people be your priority?”

The report also revealed a campaign of intimidation against Mahan Air staff to prevent them from disclosing the airline’s dangerous activities. On April 18, 1,300 Mahan Air staff risked prosecution by signing a letter that slammed the airline’s handling of the crisis, including a refusal to provide them with personal protective equipment.

In October 2011, the US Treasury Department designated Mahan Air over its operational support for the IRGC’s external unit, the Quds Force.

“Mahan Air has transported IRGC-QF operatives, weapons, equipment, and funds abroad in support of the IRGC-QF’s regional operations, and has also moved weapons and personnel for Hezbollah,” the department said at the time. “Since the onset of the Syrian civil war, Mahan Air has routinely flown fighters and materiel to Syria to prop up the Assad regime, which has contributed to mass atrocities and displacement of civilians.”

Other countries have since followed suit, with Germany finally banning Mahan Air in Jan. 2019, and France doing the same in March 2019.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.