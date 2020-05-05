Tuesday, May 5th | 11 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lebanon Summons German Ambassador Over Hezbollah Ban

Iranian Airline Designated for Terror Links Spread Coronavirus Throughout Middle East, New Report Reveals

Facebook Dismantles Disinformation Network Said to Be Tied to Iran’s State Media

With Seas Empty Due to Coronavirus Crisis, Endangered Sharks Spotted Off Israel’s Mediterranean Coast

‘Jews Easily Exaggerate’: Newly-Disclosed Document in Vatican Archives Exposes Pope Pius XII’s Adviser on Holocaust

Israeli Researchers Throw Cold Water on Defense Minister’s Claim of ‘Breakthrough’ Coronavirus Treatment

Air Force Strikes Forcing Iran Out of Syria, Israeli Officials Say

Israeli Army Partners With HMO to Develop Innovative Coronavirus Testing Unit

A UNIFIL Paralyzed by Hezbollah Serves No Purpose: Israeli Official

Israeli MyHeritage Project Documenting Remote Tribes Grabs Webby Award Nomination

May 5, 2020 2:54 pm
0

Lebanon Summons German Ambassador Over Hezbollah Ban

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

German special police talk near the El-Irschad (Al-Iraschad e.V.) center in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2020, Photo: Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke.

Lebanon’s foreign minister summoned the German ambassador on Tuesday to explain Berlin’s decision last week to ban the Shi’ite Hezbollah movement on its soil.

Germany also classified the Iran-backed movement as terrorist, a step which Hezbollah’s foe Israel has long urged along with the United States.

Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti affirmed that “Hezbollah is a main political component in Lebanon which represents a wide section of the people and part of parliament,” his office said on Tuesday.

Hitti called in Germany’s ambassador after the leader of Hezbollah accused Germany on Monday of bowing to US pressure.

Related coverage

May 5, 2020 2:24 pm
0

Iranian Airline Designated for Terror Links Spread Coronavirus Throughout Middle East, New Report Reveals

An Iranian airline closely tied to the Tehran regime's feared Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) played a major role in...

Hassan Nasrallah denounced police raids on mosque groups in Germany suspected of being close to the heavily-armed Hezbollah, which he said had no official presence in Europe.

Nasrallah also said Lebanon’s government was responsible for protecting its citizens in Germany.

Iran has condemned Germany’s move, while Israel has urged other European Union countries to take similar action.

The EU classifies Hezbollah’s military wing as a terrorist group, but not its political wing. Britain introduced legislation in February of last year, before it left the EU, that designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.