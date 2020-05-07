Thursday, May 7th | 13 Iyyar 5780

May 7, 2020 4:18 pm
0

Rivlin Hopes Israeli Breakthrough Will Bring End to Coronavirus Crisis

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) visits the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), in Ness Ziona, May 7, 2020. Photo: Kobi Gideon / GPO.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin visited on Thursday the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), which claimed earlier this week to have developed an antibody that neutralized Covid-19, a key to a potential cure for the disease.

Rivlin was accompanied on his tour by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett.

“The whole world is hoping for the day an antibody, an immunization, a drug or treatment is found that will help us save lives,” Rivlin said. “In my talks with world leaders, whenever we speak about breakthroughs and innovation — all eyes are on us. This is a long and complex process, but any breakthrough you make is a significant step towards victory.”

“I hope very much that good news will come from Zion — good news that will allow us to ensure the health of all those whose lives are in danger,” he added. “I hope we can bring grandparents and all those in high-risk groups out of isolation, which is so hard. I hope we can restart the economy.”

Bennett said, “I have instructed the military establishment and the Israel Institute for Biological Research to progress as quickly as possible to a treatment for everyone. We will not spare money or resources. Everything will be done to shorten the time to get to a commercial drug.”

