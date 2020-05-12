Israeli Soldier Killed by Rock Thrown During West Bank Arrest Op

An Israeli soldier died after being struck in the head by a rock thrown from a rooftop during an arrest raid in the West Bank on Tuesday, the military said.

The incident was a departure from a relative lull in lethal violence in the West Bank as Palestinians and Israelis have curbed movements and, to a degree, cooperated on measures in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The Israeli military said the soldier — identified as 21-year-old Amit Ben-Yigal of Ramat Gan — was hit in the head by a rock thrown from a rooftop in the village of Yabad, near Jenin, as his unit withdrew after detaining four Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted, “On behalf of myself and the citizens of Israel, I would like to send sincere condolences to the family of Amit Ben-Yigal, who was killed by depraved individuals during an operation last night. As has occurred in all the cases in recent years, the long arm of Israel will reach the terrorist and settle accounts with him.”

The Palestinians detained in Yabad are suspected of having previously thrown rocks at Israeli cars on a nearby road, and other security offenses, according to the IDF.

There were no immediate reports of Palestinian casualties in Tuesday’s incident.