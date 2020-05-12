Palestinian Stabbing Attack Thwarted at Qalandiya Crossing Near Jerusalem

A Palestinian terrorist attempted to stab Israeli security personnel at a checkpoint north of Jerusalem on Tuesday, the N12 news site reported.

The incident took place at the Qalandiya crossing, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, where a Palestinian armed with a screwdriver tried to stab a security guard and was shot.

There were no injuries among the security personnel.

According to the report, the terrorist jumped from a truck and rushed the security personnel, who responded immediately and shot him in the stomach.

The assailant transported to a hospital where he was reportedly conscious.

The attack followed the death the previous night of an IDF soldier who was struck in the head by a rock during an arrest operation in the West Bank village of Yabad.