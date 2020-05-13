Wednesday, May 13th | 19 Iyyar 5780

May 13, 2020 12:56 pm
Israel Targeting Missile-Manufacturing Sites in Syria, Hezbollah Chief Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah delivers a live broadcast address to supporters in Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday that Israel was now concentrating its attacks in Syria on missile-manufacturing sites.

Israel has conducted many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011. It sees the presence of Hezbollah and its patron Iran there as a strategic threat.

The heavily-armed Lebanese Shi’ite movement has played a vital role in the war, helping Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reclaim much of the country.

In rare comments on Israeli attacks in Syria, Nasrallah said that with Assad firmly in control, Israel has turned its attention more recently to striking Syrian targets for precision-missile manufacturing seen as a threat.

He denied that Israeli air strikes have pushed either Hezbollah or Iran to retreat from Syria, calling Israel‘s insistence that they have done so “imaginary victories.”

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said in April that the Israeli military was working to drive Tehran out of Syria.

