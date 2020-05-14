Thursday, May 14th | 20 Iyyar 5780

May 14, 2020 12:28 pm
Hasidic Cantors Sing ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ for Health Workers in New York

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Cantors Yaakov Lemmer and Aron Gerstel singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ outside NYU Langone’s Ronald O. Perelman Center for Emergency Services, May 12, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

Two Hasidic cantors sang the national anthem of the United States outside a hospital in New York City on Tuesday in honor of frontline medical workers combating COVID-19. 

Cantors Yaakov Lemmer and Aron Gerstel stood on the latter’s car as they belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the entrance to NYU Langone’s Ronald O. Perelman Center for Emergency Services.

Footage of the singing posted on Twitter shows New York City Fire Department firefighters and other first responders cheering on the cantors when they finish the tune.

It is evident from clips posted on Gerstel’s Twitter page that he has been traveling and putting on similar shows daily at various hospitals across New York, in tribute to healthcare workers fighting the war against the coronavirus.

