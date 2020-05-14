Hasidic Cantors Sing ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ for Health Workers in New York

Two Hasidic cantors sang the national anthem of the United States outside a hospital in New York City on Tuesday in honor of frontline medical workers combating COVID-19.

Cantors Yaakov Lemmer and Aron Gerstel stood on the latter’s car as they belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the entrance to NYU Langone’s Ronald O. Perelman Center for Emergency Services.

Footage of the singing posted on Twitter shows New York City Fire Department firefighters and other first responders cheering on the cantors when they finish the tune.

Chassidic cantors sing The Star Spangled Banner honoring frontline medical providers outside NYU hospital in NYC with @FDNY firefighters and other first responders cheering on. pic.twitter.com/yCE0ECKGQT — Motti Seligson (@mottiseligson) May 13, 2020

It is evident from clips posted on Gerstel’s Twitter page that he has been traveling and putting on similar shows daily at various hospitals across New York, in tribute to healthcare workers fighting the war against the coronavirus.