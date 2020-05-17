Israeli President Rivlin Pays Condolence Call to Family of Soldier Killed in Stone-Throwing Attack

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin paid a condolence call on Sunday to the family of an IDF soldier killed in a stone-throwing attack last week, saying that “he has become a symbol” and “you have all taken a place in our hearts.”

Staff Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal, 21, was killed on Tuesday while participating in an anti-terror operation in the town of Yabed in the West Bank with his unit of the elite Golani Brigade.

Ben-Yigal was struck by a large stone thrown from the roof of a building and later died of his wounds. Although he was wearing a helmet, he reportedly heard a sound and looked up, exposing his unprotected face to the impact.

At a meeting held at the family home with Ben-Yigal’s father Baruch and mother Nava, Rivlin said, “I know that this is something that no-one wishes is said about their son, that he has become a symbol, but you should know that you have all taken a place in our hearts, and Amit will remain a symbol for us. A symbol of someone who gave his all for our country.”

“How I wish I could have come to your celebrations, to his wedding,” the president said, “but I am here today and I can only tell you that I feel the enormity of your loss, the strength of your pride and the depth of your pain. In our country, unfortunately, they often go together.”

“There is no consolation, I know,” Rivlin said. “I have seen pictures and videos of Amit, as have so many Israelis, and I immediately understood the enormity of the loss of our heroic soldier. I saw his ability and his conduct, I heard what his friends said about him and my heart was broken.”

“Generation after generation we send the very best we have to serve the state,” he added. “Every time, we say what will happen to the next generation? And every time, we find that the next generation of young people is even better. Such devotion. Such desire to be part of the success of our country.”

“I am so proud to be president of a country that has parents like you, families like you,” Rivlin said.

Baruch spoke to the president about his son, saying, “I was with him for so many ceremonies, and at Har Herzl where he told me, ‘Dad, I’m going to be an outstanding soldier, (and) at the ceremony at Beit HaNasi [the president’s residence],’ and who would have believed that you, Mr. President, are here to comfort us on his passing?”

Speaking of Yigal’s brigade commander, Baruch said, “When he told me that Amit died a hero’s death, I got up and went to his wardrobe, hugged his clothes, and told him that his commander had visited and said he was a hero. And now, who would have believed that you, the president, would tell me my son is a hero?”

“Mr. President, the hug we are receiving from the Israeli people is not something straightforward,” he added. “It comes from all parts of society. We have a wonderful people, a people to be proud of. I have no other country and the love here, from all kinds of people, makes me ask myself if this is really happening. From all across the country.”