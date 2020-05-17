Sunday, May 17th | 24 Iyyar 5780

May 17, 2020 7:04 pm
World Leaders Congratulate Netanyahu and Gantz as New Israeli Government Is Finally Sworn In

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, centrist Blue and White leader, and Netanyahu’s partner in his new unity government, talk during a swearing in ceremony of the new government, at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, May 17, 2020. Photo: Amos Ben Gershon/Knesset Spokesperson’s Office/Handout via REUTERS.

World leaders and diplomats sent their congratulations on Sunday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz as their new unity government was sworn in.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who visited Israel last week, tweeted, “We warmly welcome the announcement of the formation of a new Government of Israel.”

“We are extremely fortunate to have such strong and experienced partners in Jerusalem, and we will work together to advance the security and prosperity of our peoples,” he added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasized her country’s commitment to relations with Israel. “Germany will continue to stand up for Israel and for peace in the Middle East. I wish you and all Israeli citizens strength, determination and success in fighting the coronavirus pandemic,” Merkel wrote in a message to Netanyahu.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a strong ally of Netanyahu, also weighed in, tweeting in both Hebrew and English, “Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for forming your fifth government in Israel.”

“I wish you and @gantzbe success and look forward to continue working closely with your government to further strengthen India-Israel strategic partnership,” he added.

Another Netanyahu ally, Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz, said, “Sincere congratulations to @Netanyahu on your reappointment as Prime Minister of the State of #Israel.”

“I look forward to deepening the excellent relations between ISR & AUT with you even further,” he stated. “We’ll continue our efforts to fight antisemitism and anti-Zionism in all its forms.”

