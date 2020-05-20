‘Abbas Is Failing the Palestinian People,’ Israeli UN Envoy Charges After PA Leader’s Latest Threat

Israel’s UN envoy accused PA President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday of “failing the Palestinian people.”

Ambassador Danny Danon’s remark came after Abbas announced he was terminating all agreements with Israel and the US over potential West Bank sovereignty moves.

Referring to Abbas, Danon charged, “Under his leadership, the PA continues to demonstrate its obstinance, now threatening to end security ties with Israel if we pursue applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, as per the Trump Administration’s Vision for Peace.”

“The decision to apply sovereignty will be made by Israel, and only Israel,” Danon noted. “As Prime Minister Menachem Begin said after extending Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, ‘You can annex foreign land. You cannot annex your own country.'”

Danon added, “Abbas only has to do one thing: enter into direct negotiations with Israel. Instead, at this late hour, he continues to bluster and make threats. Ending ties with Israel will ultimately hurt the Palestinians far more than it harms Israel.”