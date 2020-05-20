Wednesday, May 20th | 26 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Abbas Is Failing the Palestinian People,’ Israeli UN Envoy Charges After PA Leader’s Latest Threat

Israeli Startup Manager: ‘Covid-19 Highlighted the Need for Innovation in the Urban Space’

Israeli Court Tells Netanyahu He Must Appear at Start of Trial

1 in 10 Israelis Now Call Jerusalem Home

Israeli 3D Imaging Sensor Company Newsight Raises $7 Million From Israeli-Chinese Fund Infinity

Israel Reopens Synagogues, Beaches as Coronavirus Restrictions Loosen Further

China, US Coronavirus Tensions Spill Over in UN Syria Meeting

How a Jewish EMT From Israel Donated Bone Marrow to Save an American Muslim Child

Netanyahu Lawyers, Prosecutor Spar Over Premier’s Appearance at Trial Opener

IDF, Israel Police Thwart Weapons Smuggling From Jordan

May 20, 2020 10:24 am
0

‘Abbas Is Failing the Palestinian People,’ Israeli UN Envoy Charges After PA Leader’s Latest Threat

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas holds a map while speaking during a Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, Feb. 11, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Shannon Stapleton.

Israel’s UN envoy accused PA President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday of “failing the Palestinian people.”

Ambassador Danny Danon’s remark came after Abbas announced he was terminating all agreements with Israel and the US over potential West Bank sovereignty moves.

Referring to Abbas, Danon charged, “Under his leadership, the PA continues to demonstrate its obstinance, now threatening to end security ties with Israel if we pursue applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, as per the Trump Administration’s Vision for Peace.”

“The decision to apply sovereignty will be made by Israel, and only Israel,” Danon noted. “As Prime Minister Menachem Begin said after extending Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, ‘You can annex foreign land. You cannot annex your own country.'”

Danon added, “Abbas only has to do one thing: enter into direct negotiations with Israel. Instead, at this late hour, he continues to bluster and make threats. Ending ties with Israel will ultimately hurt the Palestinians far more than it harms Israel.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.