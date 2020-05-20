Wednesday, May 20th | 27 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Will Support Any Nation or Group ‘Who Opposes and Fights’ Israel, Khamenei Vows Ahead of Quds Day

Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against New Jersey Township Over ‘Antisemitic Conduct’ Toward Orthodox Jews

New York Governor Cuomo Permits Resumption of Religious Gatherings, With Strict Restrictions

Uruguay President Open to Possible Terror Blacklisting of Hezbollah

Irish EU Lawmaker Slammed for ‘Explaining’ Antisemitism to Jews While Promoting BDS

Venezuela’s Guaido Says Iran Fuel Shipment Ought to Alarm Latin America

Ben Stiller Remembers Late Father, Comedian Jerry Stiller, as ‘Very Loving Dad’

Israel Must Abandon West Bank Annexation Threat, Says UN Middle East Envoy

Sarah Halimi’s Killer Should Face Trial, Says Son of Murdered French Jewish Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll

Cyber-Attack on Iran Port Showed Only Fraction of Israel’s Capabilities, Expert Says

May 20, 2020 4:38 pm
0

New York Governor Cuomo Permits Resumption of Religious Gatherings, With Strict Restrictions

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Reuters / Shannon Stapleton.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that religious services would be permitted to resume in the state on condition that strict restrictions on numbers and social distancing were observed.

Religious gatherings in the city were suspended in March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

As of Thursday, May 21, services can once again take place so long as attendees wear protective masks and observe social-distancing guidelines. Critically, no more than 10 people — the minimum required for a “minyan” under Jewish law — will be allowed to attend at one time. Religious institutions will be permitted to have drive-in services in parking lots.

Cuomo emphasized that the resumption of religious services would have to be matched with appropriate caution.

Related coverage

May 20, 2020 4:52 pm
0

Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against New Jersey Township Over ‘Antisemitic Conduct’ Toward Orthodox Jews

A New Jersey township was the focus of a new Justice Department lawsuit on Wednesday that charged its planning board...

“The last thing we want to do is have a religious ceremony that winds up having more people infected,” Cuomo said. “We know from New Rochelle, Westchester, the first hot spot, that religious ceremonies can be very dangerous.”

A synagogue in New Rochelle was the epicenter of a cluster of coronavirus cases in March.

More than 350,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in New York during the pandemic, with the death toll in the state approaching 23,000.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.