May 20, 2020 9:22 am
US Names Deputy Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

David Peyman, US deputy special envoy to combat anti-Semitism for BDS, Eurasia and special projects. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – David Peyman has been tapped as the US State Department’s deputy special envoy to combat antisemitism for BDS, Eurasia and special projects.

“We are pleased to announce that David Peyman joined the Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism (SEAS) as the Assistant Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs and Strategic Projects,” a State Department spokesperson told JNS on Tuesday. “In this role, he is the lead on antisemitism occurring in Europe and much of Asia. David will also serve as the lead on certain strategic projects, including the global Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel.”

Previously, Peyman, a lawyer, served as deputy assistant secretary of state for counter-threat finance and sanctions—a term that concluded on April 5, according to the State Department’s website.

He served as Jewish affairs and outreach director for the 2016 Trump-Pence campaign and on the presidential transition team.

Led by Elan Carr, SEAS includes Ellie Cohanim, deputy special envoy to combat antisemitism, “who focuses on Middle Eastern and Latin American affairs, and assistant special envoy Efraim Cohen, who addresses the issue of antisemitism on the Internet and social media,” according to the State Department.

