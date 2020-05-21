Actor Billy Crystal Raises Kiddush Cup From His Bar Mitzvah in ‘Virtual L’Chaim’ to COVID-19 First Responders

Jewish actor and comedian Billy Crystal hosted a live “Virtual L’Chaim” event on Wednesday night in honor of first responders who have been on the frontlines during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a video call broadcast on Zoom and Facebook, and organized by Secure Community Network (SCN), the security advisory body to US Jewish community, Crystal made a toast by raising his “good luck” kiddish cup from his bar mitzvah in 1961.

The comic asked everyone watching to also raise their glasses before he said the Hebrew shehecheyanu prayer. He then thanked the nation’s first responders once more and called on everyone to collectively say “l’chaim” before taking a sip from their cups.

Top law enforcement officers joined Crystal in the virtual event, including Police Chief Art Acevedo from the Houston Police Department, who is also the president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, and chiefs of the Washington, DC, and Los Angeles police departments.

In a video message, FBI Director Christopher Wray recognized and thanked first responders across the US for their “extraordinary courage and commitment” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.