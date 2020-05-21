Friday, May 22nd | 28 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Pays Tribute to Late Pope John Paul II on Centenary of His Birth

Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Hatzalah Volunteer Emergency Medical Services Raise Unprecedented $15 Million

Israel Celebrates Jerusalem Day, Marking 53 Years Since Reunification of Capital

Ben Platt Says Performing Live From Radio City Music Hall Was Like ‘Best Bar Mitzvah’

Hamas, Hezbollah Share ‘Quds Day’ Pledge to Seize ‘Entire Land of Palestine’

Netanyahu on Iran Leader Khamenei’s Latest Tirade: ‘Whoever Threatens Israel With Destruction Puts Himself in Similar Danger’

NATO to Discuss Open Skies Treaty After US Announces Withdrawal

Yemen’s Health System ‘Has in Effect Collapsed’ as COVID Spreads: UN

US Urges WHO to Start Review of Pandemic Response, Seeks Reforms

The Israeli Security Establishment Helped Beat Coronavirus — and Is Ready for Future Challenges

May 21, 2020 12:14 pm
0

Actor Billy Crystal Raises Kiddush Cup From His Bar Mitzvah in ‘Virtual L’Chaim’ to COVID-19 First Responders

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Billy Crystal raising a kiddish cup from his bar mitzvah in honor of first responders, May 20, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

Jewish actor and comedian Billy Crystal hosted a live “Virtual L’Chaim” event on Wednesday night in honor of first responders who have been on the frontlines during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a video call broadcast on Zoom and Facebook, and organized by Secure Community Network (SCN), the security advisory body to US Jewish community, Crystal made a toast by raising his “good luck” kiddish cup from his bar mitzvah in 1961.

The comic asked everyone watching to also raise their glasses before he said the Hebrew shehecheyanu prayer. He then thanked the nation’s first responders once more and called on everyone to collectively say “l’chaim” before taking a sip from their cups.

Top law enforcement officers joined Crystal in the virtual event, including Police Chief Art Acevedo from the Houston Police Department, who is also the president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, and chiefs of the Washington, DC, and Los Angeles police departments.

In a video message, FBI Director Christopher Wray recognized and thanked first responders across the US for their “extraordinary courage and commitment” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.