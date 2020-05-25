Palestinian Man Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Attempts to Stab Israeli Police Officers in Jerusalem

An attempted stabbing attack took place Monday afternoon in Jerusalem, Israeli news site N12 reported.

The incident took place on Meir Nakar Street, near the Arab neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber in the eastern section of the city.

The suspect, who N12 said was a Palestinian resident of eastern Jerusalem, approached a group of police officers and shouted, “Allahu Akbar!”

The police officers used tear gas against the attacker, but he nonetheless attempted to stab one of them.

The police then shot the attacker in the stomach, leaving him seriously wounded.

The attempted attack was the second incident of its kind on Monday, after two terrorists tried to stab a group of IDF soldiers in the West Bank earlier in the day. The assailants were shot and wounded, while no soldiers were hurt.

The incidents came only days after Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas officially ended security coordination with Israel.