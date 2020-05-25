Monday, May 25th | 2 Sivan 5780

Palestinian Man Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' Attempts to Stab Israeli Police Officers in Jerusalem

May 25, 2020 10:38 am
Palestinian Man Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Attempts to Stab Israeli Police Officers in Jerusalem

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli security personnel patrol the area outside Damascus Gate following a security incident by the gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 31, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

An attempted stabbing attack took place Monday afternoon in Jerusalem, Israeli news site N12 reported.

The incident took place on Meir Nakar Street, near the Arab neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber in the eastern section of the city.

The suspect, who N12 said was a Palestinian resident of eastern Jerusalem, approached a group of police officers and shouted, “Allahu Akbar!”

The police officers used tear gas against the attacker, but he nonetheless attempted to stab one of them.

The police then shot the attacker in the stomach, leaving him seriously wounded.

The attempted attack was the second incident of its kind on Monday, after two terrorists tried to stab a group of IDF soldiers in the West Bank earlier in the day. The assailants were shot and wounded, while no soldiers were hurt.

The incidents came only days after Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas officially ended security coordination with Israel.

